ON THIS DAY: June 26

2014: Formula E in Adelaide street race talks
Adelaide’s famous parklands street circuit has emerged as a contender for a round of the new Formula E series as the electric open-wheel class looks to expand into Australia.
2015: Ross Stone assessing options for motorsport return
Former V8 Supercars Championship winning team owner Ross Stone is currently assessing options for a return to motorsport.
2011: Power suffers concussion in Iowa crash
Will Power will undergo special tests before getting the all clear for the next IndyCar race after he suffered a minor concussion during an incident on Lap 90 at the Iowa Corn Indy 250 today.
