LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 28 > View

Castrol Live Updates: Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Whincup, record-breaking McLaughlin split Sunday poles > View

Kelly: Supercars hasn’t dropped downforce enough > View

First factory Holden racer fetches $750,000 at auction > View

Abiteboul: No preferential treatment for Ocon despite Ricciardo decision > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner explains SMP coronavirus procedures > View

McLaughlin, van Gisbergen praise new ‘flat out’ format > View

Reynolds racing against time to rectify set-up > View

Clutch issues curtail Tickford in Sydney > View

VIDEO: Courtney recounts tough Tickford debut > View

Drivers find Sydney vibe ‘very weird’ without fans > View

SUPERCARS: Speedcafe.com live updates from Sydney Motorsport Park…CLICK HERE

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: June 26

ON THIS DAY: June 26

By

Friday 26th June, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 26.

2014: Formula E in Adelaide street race talks

Adelaide’s famous parklands street circuit has emerged as a contender for a round of the new Formula E series as the electric open-wheel class looks to expand into Australia.

2015: Ross Stone assessing options for motorsport return

Former V8 Supercars Championship winning team owner Ross Stone is currently assessing options for a return to motorsport.

2011: Power suffers concussion in Iowa crash

Will Power will undergo special tests before getting the all clear for the next IndyCar race after he suffered a minor concussion during an incident on Lap 90 at the Iowa Corn Indy 250 today.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com