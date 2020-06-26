Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 26.

2014: Formula E in Adelaide street race talks

Adelaide’s famous parklands street circuit has emerged as a contender for a round of the new Formula E series as the electric open-wheel class looks to expand into Australia.

2015: Ross Stone assessing options for motorsport return

Former V8 Supercars Championship winning team owner Ross Stone is currently assessing options for a return to motorsport.

2011: Power suffers concussion in Iowa crash

Will Power will undergo special tests before getting the all clear for the next IndyCar race after he suffered a minor concussion during an incident on Lap 90 at the Iowa Corn Indy 250 today.

