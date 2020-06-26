Ned supplying sanitisers to keep Supercars teams safe

Ned Whisky has joined the fight against COVID-19 with the supply of sanitisers to the Supercars paddock at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The alcoholic beverage manufacturer converted part of its Melbourne facility to produce the hand sanitisers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Official fuel supplier RaceFuels has also joined efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 by supplying teams with equipment sanitisers.

“Ned are all about the Aussie spirit and they’ve really shown that over the last few months with the hand sanitiser,” said Ned Racing driver Andre Heimgartner

“There was a time where it was getting really hard to come by so they stepped up and converted some of their whisky manufacturing to sanitiser which is great.

“We haven’t run out of sanitiser since.

“I’ve been using it myself since they started making it and all the guys at the workshop have been using it too,” he added.

“Now it’s great that everyone in the Supercar paddock will be kitted out with the Ned Sanitiser this weekend.

“It’s still extremely important that we’re all hygienic and sanitising regularly so this will be a big help to everyone in the category.”

The BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint gets underway with Rookie Practice at 10:20 AEST on June 27.