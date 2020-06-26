LATEST

Ned supplying sanitisers to keep Supercars teams safe > View

DJR Team Penske mandates face masks at SMP > View

F1 boss donates $1m to start diversity fund > View

Red Bull completes 'filming day' without Verstappen > View

Craig Lowndes’ last Supercars tyres up for grabs > View

Supercars announces Winton formats, support line-up > View

Supercars at Bathurst 12 Hour ‘still under discussion’ > View

Petrucci named as Tech3 rider, Espargaro to leave KTM > View

LIVE STREAM: TCR Australia SimRacing Series Round 1 > View

New book documenting Seton’s career to be released > View

Ricciardo: 10 races for ‘legit’ F1 title > View

Slade TCR test to run into second day > View

Home » News » Supercars » Ned supplying sanitisers to keep Supercars teams safe

Ned supplying sanitisers to keep Supercars teams safe

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 26th June, 2020 - 10:32am

Share:

LinkedIn

Ned Whisky sanitisers

Ned Whisky has joined the fight against COVID-19 with the supply of sanitisers to the Supercars paddock at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The alcoholic beverage manufacturer converted part of its Melbourne facility to produce the hand sanitisers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Official fuel supplier RaceFuels has also joined efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 by supplying teams with equipment sanitisers.

“Ned are all about the Aussie spirit and they’ve really shown that over the last few months with the hand sanitiser,” said Ned Racing driver Andre Heimgartner

“There was a time where it was getting really hard to come by so they stepped up and converted some of their whisky manufacturing to sanitiser which is great.

“We haven’t run out of sanitiser since.

“I’ve been using it myself since they started making it and all the guys at the workshop have been using it too,” he added.

“Now it’s great that everyone in the Supercar paddock will be kitted out with the Ned Sanitiser this weekend.

“It’s still extremely important that we’re all hygienic and sanitising regularly so this will be a big help to everyone in the category.”

The BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint gets underway with Rookie Practice at 10:20 AEST on June 27.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com