Michelin forms partnership with The Bend

Michelin has formed a multi-year partnership with The Bend Motorsport Park to become the circuit’s official high-performance and motorsport tyre.

The agreement also sees Michelin take up the role of presenting partner of The Bend Driver Experience, and supplier of tyres to the facility’s fleet of track vehicles.

“We are very pleased to announce Michelin, a prestigious and globally recognised tyre and motorsport brand, to be the presenting partner of our Driver Experience,” said The Bend’s Managing Director, Sam Shahin.

“We see this as a significant step forward in strengthening our suite of motorsport experiences and we believe this further recognises and solidifies The Bend Motorsport Park as a world class venue through acknowledgement from Michelin, a world class brand.

“We feel very privileged to have Michelin as the official high-performance and motorsport tyre partner of The Bend.

“We are very impressed with the level of support they will be able to provide to our members and customers on and off track, and their intention to highlight The Bend in their marketing activities.”

Swaroop Tulsidas, Michelin Australia’s Marketing Manager Oceania, added, “Dr Sam Shahin and The Bend team have created an award-winning circuit with facilities like no other in Australia.

“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with The Bend as their presenting partner for their Driver Experience.

“Michelin believe this program will provide an exhilarating range of drive experiences for all automotive enthusiasts; a real bucket-list item.

“No matter what conditions, on track or off road, drivers will be able to feel the confidence that the Michelin and BFGoodrich tyres provide through their incredible grip and performance.”

Activity is now ramping up at The Bend as restrictions which were introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ease.