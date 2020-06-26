LATEST

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com's Supercars Sydney Bingo > View

Bain Capital inks deal to buy Supercars sponsor Virgin Australia > View

O’Keeffe takes lead in TCR SimRacing Series > View

Ned supplying sanitisers to keep Supercars teams safe > View

DJR Team Penske mandates face masks at SMP > View

F1 boss donates $1m to start diversity fund > View

Red Bull completes 'filming day' without Verstappen > View

Craig Lowndes’ last Supercars tyres up for grabs > View

Supercars announces Winton formats, support line-up > View

Supercars at Bathurst 12 Hour ‘still under discussion’ > View

Petrucci named as Tech3 rider, Espargaro to leave KTM > View

LIVE STREAM: TCR Australia SimRacing Series Round 1 > View

Home » News » General » DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney Bingo

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney Bingo

By

Friday 26th June, 2020 - 12:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Speedcafe.com has created a special Supercars return to racing themed bingo card for fans to enjoy at home.

Simply download and print ahead of this weekend’s BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, then cross off each event as it occurs during the weekend broadcast.

CLICK HERE to download your free Speedcafe.com Sydney bingo.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com