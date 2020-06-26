DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney Bingo

Speedcafe.com has created a special Supercars return to racing themed bingo card for fans to enjoy at home.
Simply download and print ahead of this weekend’s BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, then cross off each event as it occurs during the weekend broadcast.
CLICK HERE to download your free Speedcafe.com Sydney bingo.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]