Craig Lowndes’ last Supercars tyres up for grabs

The two rear tyres off Craig Lowndes’ car from his last ever full-time Supercars championship event at Newcastle in 2018 have been offered for individual auction through Lloyds Auctions in Speedcafe.com’s monthly charity event.

The tyres were taken from the car directly after the race by Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Roland Dane and put in storage on the promise they would be provided to Speedcafe.com to be auctioned for Motor Racing Ministries.

Each tyre comes complete with Lowndes’ signature and a letter of authenticity from Dunlop.

“That day in Newcastle was certainly an emotional one,” said Lowndes.

“I have obviously done some Supercar endurance racing since, but that was my farewell to full-time racing.

“I enjoyed ripping up those tyres with the post-race burnouts and both tyres are now almost works of art, especially the right-hand rear.

“It is terrific that Dunlop and Triple Eight have made the tyres available for such a great cause and I would encourage fans to dig deep – there will never be another couple of tyres like these ever again.”

A front guard from Lowndes 2009 “pink” Vodafone car was auctioned earlier this year and raised $AUD1250.

A pair of rear tyres from Jamie Whincup’s championship-winning car in 2009 raised $AUD4700 and these pieces are predicted to raise even more.

Lowndes drove the Autobarn Commodore in the Newcastle event which came with a special gold livery to celebrate his career.

Fans have the opportunity to bid on the items until 19:00 AEST on July 12.

Dunlop’s Motorsport Manager, Kevin Fitzsimons said that Supercar tyres are simply not available on the open market – especially ones with such significant history.

The two tyres carry the barcodes 3043581 (left) and 3042875 (right) and will come with a letter of authenticity from Fitzsimmons.

“I can confirm that these are the two tyres Lowndesy melted after this final full-time race at Newcastle in 2018,” said Fitzsimons.

“We simply don’t make our race tyres available as a rule, especially a couple as significant as these.

“They will make an incredible addition to someone’s collection and we are glad the proceeds are going to such a terrific cause.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from these rare pieces of Australian motorsport memorabilia will be going to Motor Racing Ministries because of a generous zero percent buyer’s premium from Lloyds Auctions, who are a valued Platinum Partner of Speedcafe.com.

The role and function of the motorsport chaplains goes unrecognised for much of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public, and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

This is the seventh monthly charity auction held in conjunction with Speedcafe.com to raise money for Motor Racing Ministries and is an extension of Lloyds Auctions’ incredible community commitment during the COVID-19 crisis.

The first auction of two tyres from Jamie Whincup’s 2009 championship-winning car raised $4700, four rare Michelin posters brought in $2136, a one-of-a-kind front guard from Craig Lowndes 2009 Vodafone Supercar reached $1250, four signed Bob Jane posters raised $587, four Allan Moffat ads returned $1675 while a second set of four Moffat pieces reached $552.

