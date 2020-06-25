LATEST

VIDEO: Tickford Racing reveal Courtney's new Mustang > View

Boost Mobile Racing launch Courtney livery > View

Slade, Grice to test Alfa Romeo TCR > View

Brad Jones Racing reveals Brut livery for Hazelwood > View

WAU crew members clear COVID-19 testing > View

Winterbottom: Rule changes could topple ‘dominant’ teams > View

Erebus boss warns Supercars must be 'very careful' in Sydney > View

ON THIS DAY: June 24 > View

McLaughlin expects Sydney to be 'a bit different' > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin recounts how he met his wife > View

Queensland clarifies Winton travel arrangements > View

Victoria welcomes Supercars to Winton despite no crowds > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tickford Racing reveal Courtney’s new Mustang

VIDEO: Tickford Racing reveal Courtney’s new Mustang

By

Thursday 25th June, 2020 - 4:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch Tickford Racing reveal the new Boost Mobile-backed Ford Mustang that James Courtney will race in Supercars for the remainder of 2020.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com