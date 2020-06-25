VIDEO: On-board Ferrari F60 at Mugello Circuit, Italy

Go on-board the Ferrari F60 for a lap of Mugello Circuit in Italy, a venue touted as a potential host to Formula 1 this year.
What’s that, @F1 at @MugelloCircuit? 🇮🇹
Completed it ✅@WTF1Official @WeAreTheRace @Motorsport @Autosport #JC51 #JamesCalado pic.twitter.com/GxHeWftbLU
— James Calado (@CaladoJames) June 24, 2020
