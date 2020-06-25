LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 25

Thursday 25th June, 2020

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 25.

2016: McLaughlin set for DJR Team Penske switch

Scott McLaughlin will switch from Volvo to DJR Team Penske next season under a deal set to be announced on Tuesday.

2017: Rossi beats Petrucci in Assen thriller

Valentino Rossi has broken a drought of over a year to win a classic Dutch TT as Maverick Viñales crashed out of the championship lead.

2013: Revised gearbox debuts on GRM Commodore

The first beefed-up version of Albins’ troublesome control V8 Supercar gearbox has clocked up initial mileage with the Garry Rogers Motorsport team at Winton.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

