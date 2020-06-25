Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 25.

2016: McLaughlin set for DJR Team Penske switch

Scott McLaughlin will switch from Volvo to DJR Team Penske next season under a deal set to be announced on Tuesday.

2017: Rossi beats Petrucci in Assen thriller

Valentino Rossi has broken a drought of over a year to win a classic Dutch TT as Maverick Viñales crashed out of the championship lead.

2013: Revised gearbox debuts on GRM Commodore

The first beefed-up version of Albins’ troublesome control V8 Supercar gearbox has clocked up initial mileage with the Garry Rogers Motorsport team at Winton.

