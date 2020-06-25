New book documenting Seton’s career to be released

A new book documenting the career of two-time Australian Touring Car Championship winner Glenn Seton is set to be released this year.

‘Seto – The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton’ is a hardcover, 260-plus page book that will be published by V8 Sleuth.

Seton spent the lion’s share of his career in Ford machinery, starting the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 on 26 occasions.

The book will be written by former Speedcafe.com editor Stefan Bartholomaeus in collaboration with V8 Sleuth historian and publisher Aaron Noonan.

It will cover Seton’s karting career, time with Nissan, leading his own outfit Glenn Seton Racing, and his storied career in Australia touring car competition, among other tales.

Seton is a Supercars Hall of Fame member with Australian Touring Car Championship title wins in 1993 and 1997.

Seton never won the Bathurst 1000, famously falling short in 1995 when his Ford EF Falcon ground to a halt with a handful of laps to go while leading the race.

“This is a book I’ve been wanting to publish for some time and I’ve been speaking with Glenn about it over the last few years, so to finally bring it to fruition is really exciting,” said Noonan.

“He’s a quietly-spoken humble sort of a guy, so great to deal with, and there’s a huge number of fans out there who I am sure will really love the book.

“Glenn has the added perspective of being not only a driver but also a team owner too. He was involved full-time in the sport through its Group A era and through the boom of V8 Supercars, so there’s plenty of great ground to cover.

“There’s plenty of highs and lots of lows and we’re covering them all. From the championship wins to the near misses at Bathurst as well as the politics and pressure of running a team, his career is being covered from all angles.

“Glenn’s got some cool stories that we haven’t heard before, so there will be some rare gems in there as well, as well as the history of all of his team’s race cars in true V8 Sleuth-style and a comprehensive statistics section covering his amazing career.”

Pre-orders are available via the V8 Sleuth website.