LATEST

Increased Lansvale branding for Percat car in Sydney > View

Australian candidate selected for potential Ferrari academy berth > View

VIDEO: On-board Ferrari F60 at Mugello Circuit, Italy > View

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney sweep > View

Team 18 makes engineering change for Sydney > View

How one photographer will capture the return of Supercars > View

Field set for TCR Australia SimRacing opener > View

SRO expects Bathurst 12 Hour to go ahead > View

ON THIS DAY: June 25 > View

McLaren boss outlines F1 calendar possibilities > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Sydney SuperSprint > View

Wallace ‘relieved’ by FBI findings after ‘noose’ incident > View

Home » News » Supercars » Increased Lansvale branding for Percat car in Sydney

Increased Lansvale branding for Percat car in Sydney

Daniel Herrero

By

Thursday 25th June, 2020 - 6:08pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Nick Percat’s car with increased Lansvale Smash Repairs branding

Nick Percat’s Brad Jones Racing entry will sport increased branding from the business of a long-time Sydney-based privateer team when Supercars returns in the Harbour City this weekend.

Lansvale Smash Repairs, an existing backer of BJR, will occupy the bonnet of the #8 ZB Commodore at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

The Lansvale Racing Commodores in 2000

Lansvale Racing competed in what became the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship for almost two decades, with business partners Trevor Ashby and/or Steve Reed behind the wheel for much of that time.

They retained involvement in the championship as a sponsor of Tasman Motorsport, which Lansvale Racing became in 2004 following its sale to a new consortium, before moving on to BJR after Tasman ceased competition.

Percat, whose car will carry primary backing from Dunlop Super Dealer, occupies 12th position in the championship on his way to Sydney Motorsport Park.

Track activity kicks off on Saturday with Rookie Practice at 10:20 local time/AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com