Field set for TCR Australia SimRacing opener

A field of 13, including the most recent series winners in the real and virtual worlds, will contest tonight’s opening round of the new TCR Australia SimRacing Series.

Will Brown, the 2019 TCR Australia title winner, and Jaden Ransley, who took out the recent ARG eSport Cup, will line up for Hyundai team HMO Customer Racing in Round 1 at Albert Park.

Ransley will be one of three New Zealanders in the field, with compatriots Peter Vodanovich and Brock Timperley also to drive i30 Ns.

Wall Racing regulars Tony D’Alberto and John Martin are also racing Honda Civics in the online series, as is Zac Soutar, who is set to make his TCR Australia debut this year.

Garry Rogers Motorsport duo Jason Bargwanna and Dylan O’Keeffe are set to drive a Peugeot and Renault respectively, while Chelsea Angelo and Luke King will pilot Volkswagens.

Liam McAdam and Rowan Shepard have been entered in Audis, with Jay Hanson to join the field in an Alfa Romeo in coming weeks after prior commitments that will keep him out of Round 1.

The TCR Australia SimRacing Series will be run every one to two Thursday nights until September, on the WSC TCR SimRacing platform.

Speedcafe.com will carry the live stream for the Albert Park round tonight from 20:00 AEST.

Entry list: Round 1, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit

Num Team Name Driver Nat Car 1 HMO Customer Racing Will Brown AUS Hyundai I30N 2 Luke King Racing Luke King AUS Volkswagen Golf GTI 17 Burson Auto Parts Racing Jason Bargwanna AUS Peugeot 308 TCR 24 Wall Racing John Martin AUS Honda Civic Type R 28 Track Tec Racing Rowan Shepherd NZ Audi RS 3 30 HMO Customer Racing Jaden Ransley NZ Hyundai I30N 33 Garry Rogers Motorsport Dylan O’Keeffe AUS Renault Megane RS 50 Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto AUS Honda Civic Type R 59 Brock Timperley Motorsport Brock Timperley NZ Hyundai I30N 84 Racing Sims NZ Peter Vodanovich NZ Hyundai I30N 97 LM Motorsport Liam McAdam AUS Audi RS 3 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar AUS Honda Civic Type R 134 Astrontech Chelsea Angelo AUS Volkswagen Golf GTI

TCR Australia SimRacing Calendar