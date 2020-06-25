Field set for TCR Australia SimRacing opener

A field of 13, including the most recent series winners in the real and virtual worlds, will contest tonight’s opening round of the new TCR Australia SimRacing Series.
Will Brown, the 2019 TCR Australia title winner, and Jaden Ransley, who took out the recent ARG eSport Cup, will line up for Hyundai team HMO Customer Racing in Round 1 at Albert Park.
Ransley will be one of three New Zealanders in the field, with compatriots Peter Vodanovich and Brock Timperley also to drive i30 Ns.
Wall Racing regulars Tony D’Alberto and John Martin are also racing Honda Civics in the online series, as is Zac Soutar, who is set to make his TCR Australia debut this year.
Garry Rogers Motorsport duo Jason Bargwanna and Dylan O’Keeffe are set to drive a Peugeot and Renault respectively, while Chelsea Angelo and Luke King will pilot Volkswagens.
Liam McAdam and Rowan Shepard have been entered in Audis, with Jay Hanson to join the field in an Alfa Romeo in coming weeks after prior commitments that will keep him out of Round 1.
The TCR Australia SimRacing Series will be run every one to two Thursday nights until September, on the WSC TCR SimRacing platform.
Speedcafe.com will carry the live stream for the Albert Park round tonight from 20:00 AEST.
Entry list: Round 1, Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit
|Num
|Team Name
|Driver
|Nat
|Car
|1
|HMO Customer Racing
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Hyundai I30N
|2
|Luke King Racing
|Luke King
|AUS
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
|17
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Jason Bargwanna
|AUS
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|24
|Wall Racing
|John Martin
|AUS
|Honda Civic Type R
|28
|Track Tec Racing
|Rowan Shepherd
|NZ
|Audi RS 3
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Jaden Ransley
|NZ
|Hyundai I30N
|33
|Garry Rogers Motorsport
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|AUS
|Renault Megane RS
|50
|Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|AUS
|Honda Civic Type R
|59
|Brock Timperley Motorsport
|Brock Timperley
|NZ
|Hyundai I30N
|84
|Racing Sims NZ
|Peter Vodanovich
|NZ
|Hyundai I30N
|97
|LM Motorsport
|Liam McAdam
|AUS
|Audi RS 3
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|AUS
|Honda Civic Type R
|134
|Astrontech
|Chelsea Angelo
|AUS
|Volkswagen Golf GTI
TCR Australia SimRacing Calendar
|Circuit
|Date
|Albert Park Circuit
|Jun 25
|Mount Panorama
|Jul 2
|Sydney Motorsport Park
|Jul 16
|Surfers Paradise
|Jul 30
|Sandown Raceway
|Aug 6
|Adelaide Street Circuit
|Aug 20
|Macau
|Sep 3
