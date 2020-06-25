LATEST

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney sweep > View

Team 18 makes engineering change for Sydney > View

How one photographer will capture the return of Supercars > View

Field set for TCR Australia SimRacing opener > View

SRO expects Bathurst 12 Hour to go ahead > View

ON THIS DAY: June 25 > View

McLaren boss outlines F1 calendar possibilities > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide: Sydney SuperSprint > View

Wallace ‘relieved’ by FBI findings after ‘noose’ incident > View

McLaren set to take loan from Bahrain bank > View

Whincup a ‘big instigator’ in changes to Supercars > View

VIDEO: Tickford Racing reveal Courtney's new Mustang > View

Home » Features » Competitions » DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney sweep

DOWNLOAD: Speedcafe.com’s Supercars Sydney sweep

By

Thursday 25th June, 2020 - 2:59pm

Share:

LinkedIn

To celebrate the return of Supercars this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park, Speedcafe.com has released a user-friendly downloadable sweep for fans at home.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your home sweep, the format comes via a free electronic PDF.

CLICK HERE to visit the electronic sweep or download a printable version.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com