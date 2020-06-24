Victoria welcomes Supercars to Winton despite no crowds

The Victorian Government has welcomed the return of Supercars to Winton Motor Raceway despite the absence of crowds.

The event will take place without spectator attendance in line with relevant social gathering restrictions and health advice.

Only last week Supercars CEO Sean Seamer had earmarked the Truck Assist Winton event as the earliest event that crowds might attend.

However, that possibility has since been pushed back to the BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown, set to take place at Hidden Valley Raceway in the Northern Territory.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will return to Winton in the northeast of Victoria on July 18-19.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula supported the return of the championship in an effort to keep the region in the tourism spotlight.

In a statement from the Victorian Government, it said the Victorian High Country would be promoted via “tourism vignettes” in the Fox Sports coverage and Channel 10 highlights.

“Victoria is the home of motorsports in Australia and it is fantastic that Supercars will be heading back to Winton in just a few weeks,” said Pakula.

“Tourism is an important part of the High Country and the national broadcast package in place will help to keep it front of mind for travellers as they begin to make holiday plans for the rest of the year.”

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the Supercars return was welcomed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In the face of a tough year, it’s great that Winton can continue hosting this important event and is well placed to thrive on the other side of the pandemic.”

The Victorian Government said it has supported the circuit through its Regional Event Fund grants, investing $1 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund in 2015 to upgrade the track.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship resumes on June 27-28 at Sydney Motorsport Park with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.