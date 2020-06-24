LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 24 > View

McLaughlin expects Sydney to be 'a bit different' > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin recounts how he met his wife > View

Queensland clarifies Winton travel arrangements > View

Victoria welcomes Supercars to Winton despite no crowds > View

Smith confirmed as banned Iannone’s sub at Jerez > View

FBI finds NASCAR 'noose' was actually a door pull > View

McLaren launches legal proceedings to stave off insolvency > View

F1 introduces live performance graphics > View

Supercars dismisses reverse grid idea > View

Seamer: Darwin earliest event spectators might be allowed > View

Super2 and renamed Super3 Series to combine grids > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: June 24

ON THIS DAY: June 24

By

Wednesday 24th June, 2020 - 12:33pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 24.

2013: Audi hangs on for Le Mans victory as Aussie Martin gets podium

Audi has achieved yet another Le Mans 24 Hour victory after a masterful performance by the number 2 machine of Loic Duval, Allan McNish and now nine time winner, Tom Kristensen on the Circuit de la Sarthe, while Australian John Martin has finished the race on the LMP2 Podium.

2015: Ambrose uncertainty clouds Penske expansion

Ongoing uncertainty over Marcos Ambrose’s V8 Supercars future ensures DJR Team Penske remains far from committed to expanding to two cars next year, says Tim Cindric.

2011: Stones: No hurry on new Falcon FG

Stone Brothers Racing boss Ross Stone says there is no rush to get the team’s latest chassis onto the track.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com