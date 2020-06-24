ON THIS DAY: June 24

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

2013: Audi hangs on for Le Mans victory as Aussie Martin gets podium

Audi has achieved yet another Le Mans 24 Hour victory after a masterful performance by the number 2 machine of Loic Duval, Allan McNish and now nine time winner, Tom Kristensen on the Circuit de la Sarthe, while Australian John Martin has finished the race on the LMP2 Podium.

2015: Ambrose uncertainty clouds Penske expansion

Ongoing uncertainty over Marcos Ambrose’s V8 Supercars future ensures DJR Team Penske remains far from committed to expanding to two cars next year, says Tim Cindric.

2011: Stones: No hurry on new Falcon FG

Stone Brothers Racing boss Ross Stone says there is no rush to get the team’s latest chassis onto the track.

