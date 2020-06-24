LATEST

F1 introduces live performance graphics

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 24th June, 2020 - 7:43am

Formula 1 will introduce new graphics into its telecast this season providing insight into relative car and driver performance.

The new graphics have been designed as a way to provide fans insight into who is performing well and make it easier to draw head-to-head comparisons.

Leveraging data both in real time and from historical information, each car will be rated in a score out of 10 for a number of different aspects of performance.

Cars carry more than 300 sensors which generate more than 1.1 million data points per second transmitted from the cars back to the pits.

A total of six new graphics will be introduced at different stages throughout the season detailing Car Performance, Ultimate Driver Speed Comparison, High-Speed/Low-Speed Corner Performance, Driver Skills Rating, Car/Team Development and Overall Season Performance, and Qualifying and Race Pace Predictions.

“Over the past two years, Formula 1 has embraced AWS’s services to perform intense and dynamic data analysis,” said Rob Smedley, F1’s chief engineer.

“The F1 Insights we’re delivering together are bringing fans closer to the track than ever before, and unlocking previously untold stories and insights from behind the pit wall.

“We’re excited to be expanding this successful relationship to bring even more insights to life, allowing fans to go deeper into the many ways that drivers and racing teams work together to affect success.”

The first of the graphics set to be rolled out is Car Performance, which will be debuted at the Austrian Grand Prix next weekend.

