Zanardi remains in serious condition

Alex Zanardi remains in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining head injuries in a hand cycle crash last Friday.

The two-time CART champion was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Italy after impacting a truck when he lost control of his hand bike.

Suffering severe head injuries, he underwent surgery upon arrival and has remained in an induced coma in a serious but stable condition ever since.

A statement from the hospital on Monday evening confirmed Zanardi’s condition was unchanged.

“The clinical conditions remain unchanged in the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters while the neurological picture remains serious.

“The patient is sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential.

“The multidisciplinary team that takes care of him will evaluate in the next few days any diagnostic-therapeutic actions to be taken.”