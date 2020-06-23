LATEST

Zanardi remains in serious condition > View

Extra hour added to 24 Hours of Spa > View

FBI investigating 'filthy' NASCAR noose incident > View

Whincup: Supercars looking to attract TCR, Porsche, GT teams > View

Supercars reduces race lengths, introduces new rules > View

Heimgartner crowned BNT V8s champion > View

NASCAR investigating noose found in Wallace’s garage > View

POLL: Who will win the Sydney SuperSprint? > View

Zanardi stable but serious > View

ON THIS DAY: June 22 > View

FIA could drop 'continent' requirement for world championships > View

Ricciardo reveals reason for quick McLaren decision > View

Home » News » General » Zanardi remains in serious condition

Zanardi remains in serious condition

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 - 9:25am

Share:

LinkedIn

Alex Zanardi

Alex Zanardi remains in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining head injuries in a hand cycle crash last Friday.

The two-time CART champion was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Italy after impacting a truck when he lost control of his hand bike.

Suffering severe head injuries, he underwent surgery upon arrival and has remained in an induced coma in a serious but stable condition ever since.

A statement from the hospital on Monday evening confirmed Zanardi’s condition was unchanged.

“The clinical conditions remain unchanged in the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters while the neurological picture remains serious.

“The patient is sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential.

“The multidisciplinary team that takes care of him will evaluate in the next few days any diagnostic-therapeutic actions to be taken.”

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com