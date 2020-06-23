Supercars confirms tyre allocation, CPS rules for five events

Supercars has confirmed changes to teams’ tyre allocation for Winton, Darwin, Sandown, Tasmania and season-ending Sydney event.

The Supercars Commission has ratified changes ahead of the resumption of play at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend.

As per this weekend’s BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, teams will have to return a pre-marked set of tyres plus two sets of soft tyres allocated to the event to Dunlop at the end of Practice 2.

From the beginning of qualifying, each car will have three sets of hard tyres and two sets of soft tyres to be used at the team’s discretion for the remainder of each event.

While formats for the remaining events this year haven’t been announced, Supercars has confirmed compulsory pit stops will be required for the aforementioned events.

In line with the Sydney SuperSprint, teams will be required to take a minimum of two tyres, which cannot be refitted during that pit stop.

Supercars reaffirmed that teams cannot run a mix of soft and hard compound tyres on a car simultaneously.

Tyres cannot be turned on rims after being used, unless approved in advance by the Head of

Motorsport, Adrian Burgess.

Teams will need to notify the Head of Motorsport of the compound their cars will start the next race at a set time prior to the 15-minute signal.

No change of compound can be made after that time and cars must start on the nominated compound unless wet weather tyres are required and the circuit is declared wet.

With rookie test days prohibited for the remainder of 2020, Supercars has confirmed teams will be allowed to purchase four additional soft or hard compound tyres for designated rookie practice sessions.

Additionally, Supercars has confirmed work is continuing on a new soft tyre for 2021.

As such, the Supercars Commission that any tyre testing that takes place with the new compound takes place whilst simulating race conditions to analyse the impact on the tyres of the trailing car.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship resumes with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint on June 27-28.