Super2 and renamed Super3 Series to combine grids

The Dunlop Super2 Series and the newly renamed Super3 Series will share the same grid in 2020.

A merger between the Super2 Series and the category formerly known as the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series has long been rumoured.

Today, Supercars has formalised a relationship between the two series for the remainder of 2020 that will see the respective categories share the same grid but run as separate classes.

Wins will be awarded to the leading Super2 Series competitor and the leading Super3 Series competitor.

All current Super3 Series models will be allowed to race, including the Ford Falcon EB to FG models and Holden Commodore VP to VE & VE ll.

Dunlop Super2 Series competitors will continue to race with the regular 18-inch diameter Dunlop compound using the Holden VF Commodore, Falcon FG X, and Nissan Altima.

In 2019 the V8 Touring Car Series became the Super3 Series as the official third tier on the Supercars ladder. However, at the beginning of 2020, the series reverted back to its V8 Touring Car Series banner, albeit only for the first half of the year.

“It’s pleasing we have reached an agreement with both Series officials to allow more of Australia’s best young drivers to compete together as part of our revised calendar,” said Shane Howard, Supercars Chief Operating Officer.

“By combining these two categories into singular races, it will provide exposure for team sponsors and bolster the number of competitors on track. The primary focus for us is around the driver pathway, a commitment which Dunlop shares.

“This combined category gives Super3 Series drivers the opportunity to rub shoulders with competitors running in Dunlop Super2 and helps them to become more familiar with how to race Supercars.”

Super3 Series Category Manager Liam Curkpatrick said the merger will give up-and-coming drivers an opportunity to share the stage with Supercars.

“Given the current circumstances, it’s great that the two series have been able to merge to showcase a large, strong field of Supercars,” said Curkpatrick.

“Our competitors are pleased to run with Super2 and to be at big events like Bathurst will be excellent on a number of levels. It offers the entire field great opportunities.

“Super3 will have its own sporting and technical regulations, our own points system, our own podiums,” he added.

“Competitors will run on their respective tyre compounds in each race, almost everything remains separate other than the on-track action that the fans will see.

“And we haven’t seen class racing in Supercars before, so this will be new territory for a lot of the drivers and teams. The merging of the classes is a win for the sport.”

The Super2 Series and Super3 Series season continues with the Truck Assist Winton event (July 18-19) followed by Penrite Sandown (September 19-20), the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 (October 8-11) and Sydney Motorsport Park (December 12-13).