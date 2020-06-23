Seamer: Darwin earliest event spectators might be allowed

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has revealed the earliest event that spectators might be allowed to attend would be this year’s BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown.

Victoria has recently suffered a surge in coronavirus cases and has had to tighten restrictions while other states across Australia look to ease them.

Seamer has previously earmarked the return of spectators for the Truck Assist Winton event on July 18-19.

Last week Seamer said he expected further clarity on what Supercars could or couldn’t facilitate and would make submissions to the Victorian Government in due course.

However, it appears unlikely that will be able to take place now, Seamer appearing in a fan Q&A video signalling the Hidden Valley Raceway round as the nearest event to possibly have spectators attendance.

In May the Northern Territory became the first state/territory to allow motorsport events to be held since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“We’re constantly monitoring all the government advice and working with the government health departments, much like every other sport and business in Australia,” said Seamer in the video posted on the official Supercars website.

“We’re hoping that the first event that we’ll be able to have crowds back is Darwin.”

Seamer also reaffirmed his desire to have camping available at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

“We’re working on a camping plan for Bathurst that allows us to observe current government restrictions and social distancing,” Seamer added.

“We’re really hopeful and planning towards having people there at the Bathurst 1000.”

The BetEasy Darwin Triple Crown takes place on August 8-9.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returns on June 27-28 with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.