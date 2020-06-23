LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 23

By

Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 - 4:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 23.

2016: John Bowe sells ‘Mustang Sally’ TCM car

Six years after taking the plunge into race car ownership, John Bowe has elected to sell his iconic Touring Car Masters Ford Mustang.

2019: Supercars driver sets world record

Brad Jones Racing driver Macauley Jones has set a new fitness world record.

2013: Allan Simonsen killed in Le Mans 24 Hours

Versatile Danish driver Allan Simonsen has died from injuries sustained in an accident during the opening laps of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

