New TA2 calendar takes in Bathurst International

The Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series is set to hold a non-championship race at the Bathurst International as part of a revised 2020 calendar.

A total of five points paying events have been scheduled in to make for a total of six events counting towards the 2020 series.

Winton hosted the season opener at the end of February, with the Victorian circuit slated to host Round 2 on July 31-August 2.

From there competitors will venture north to Sydney Motorsport Park in September and on to Queensland Raceway in October.

The season will then wrap up at The Bend Motorsport Park in December, after its foray at Mount Panorama as part of the Bathurst International in November.

“All our competitors have expressed keen interest to go racing again and we are excited to release this revised calendar that provides great events with premier exposure at minimal cost,” said Craig Denyer, TA2 Muscle Car Series Manager.

“While state border lockdowns have limited the opportunities of where we can race in the short term, the AMRS has come up with a calendar that’s easy and central to all eastern states which will help ease everyone back in to racing and minimise the need for the expense of major long-distance travel.

“It’s great to have Tailem Bend as a grand finale, as it’s a brilliant and fast track which really suits the TA2 Muscle Cars as we saw when our drivers loved competing there last year.

“Together with the inaugural Bathurst 100 at Mt Panorama in November, all the events give our competitors great variety while keeping travel and accommodation costs to a minimum.

“New car sales have also stepped up well in the past few weeks and we have a container arriving in the next week with another three new cars on board taking us towards 50 cars in Australia.”

The five points paying events will all be held on the Australian Motor Racing Series platform, with the Bathurst International the only Motorsport Australia sanctioned event.

The calendar remains subject to change based on developments in government restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Measures have been put in place for each event to ensure social distancing and hygiene laws are complied with.

Former Toyota 86 Series racer John McLaughlin leads the standings following Round 1 at Winton ahead of Murray Kent and Michael Kulig.