Extra hour added to 24 Hours of Spa

This year’s edition of the 24 Hours of Spa will run for an additional hour as Europe switches from Central European Summer Time to Central European Time mid-race.

The 2020 event is set to be held on October rather than its traditional July date after being rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to run across the October 22-25 weekend, it would see European clocks chance at 03:00 on Sunday morning.

The traditional 24 hour race would therefore have ended at 14:30 on Sunday afternoon, but organisers have revealed the chequered flag will now fall an hour later.

“With the start taking place at 15.30 on Saturday and the chequered flag flying at the same time on Sunday, the duration will therefore expand to 25 hours for the first time in the race’s long history,” read a statement from the organisers.

“This will contribute to a truly unique atmosphere at the Belgian classic, with autumnal colours adding a distinctive look to the familiar Ardennes backdrop and competitors tackling more night running than ever before.”

The 24 Hours of Spa is the flagship GT event globally, forming the centrepiece of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Joining the undercard for this year’s event will be TCR Europe, the first time the front-wheel-drive touring car series has competed on the same programme at Spa.

Track action will begin on October 20 with a Bronze Test before practice and qualifying take over from October 22.