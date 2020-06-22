LATEST

Zanardi stable but serious

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 22nd June, 2020 - 12:09pm

Alex Zanardi

Alex Zanardi is in a stable condition after a second night in hospital but there is still significant concern regarding his neurological state.

Zanardi was involved in a traffic accident during a para-cycling event in Italy on early Friday evening (local time), when he is said to have ended up in oncoming traffic and been hit by a truck.

The hospital in which he was operated issued an update on Sunday morning (local time) outlining his condition.

“Regarding the clinical conditions of the athlete Alex Zanardi, hospitalised at the polyclinic Santa Maria alle Scotte in Siena since June 19 following a road accident, the Health Department informs that the patient spent the night in conditions of cardio-respiratory and metabolic stability,” read the statement.

“Organ functions are adequate. He is always sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated.

“The ongoing neuromonitoring has shown some stability but this figure must be taken with caution because the neurological picture remains serious.

“The current conditions of general stability still do not allow to exclude the possibility of adverse events and, therefore, the patient remains in a reserved prognosis.”

