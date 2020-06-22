Supercars reduces race lengths, introduces new rules

Supercars has confirmed rule revisions and additions as well as a reduction in race lengths ahead of this weekend’s BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

The return of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship was to see three 33-lap races across the two-day event, but those have since been reduced to 32-lap races.

Practice, qualifying, and the top 15 shootout formats remain unchanged.

New rules and rule changes have been made to adhere to coronavirus mitigation strategies set out by the government.

Given teams will not be permitted to make audio-visual or visual recordings from their pit garages, Supercars has decided hoardings will not need to be erected.

Teams will be permitted to erect a ‘media wall’ no wider than two metres in their spare garage.

Alternatively, teams may use their transporters as a backdrop.

The rule has been introduced so that no “inadvertent broadcast of pit garage operations that could conflict with Government restrictions and other undertakings to Government for the SMSP event in response to COVID-19” takes place.

New rules previously announced include teams returning pre-marked control tyres in addition to two event marked sets of tyres at the conclusion of Practice 2 on Saturday.

Teams will also be restricted to one set of brake rotors and pads per event, which must be fitted from the commencement of the event.

All Team personnel will be required to complete an online safety induction using the VenueSAFE app as a condition of entry to Sydney Motorsport Park.

As such, admission to the event will be denied to any person who has not completed the induction.

Supercars will brief its drivers via Zoom conference call.