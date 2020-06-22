RBHRT tweaks livery to recognise Holden dealers

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team has made tweaks to its livery to recognise the Holden Dealer network.

The Holden ZB Commodore pair now sport Holden Certified Service and Holden Genuine Parts branding.

Changes to the livery come in the wake of a settlement between Triple Eight Race Engineering and General Motors.

“We’ve made a few little changes, it’s just a little reminder that Holden dealers are still at your service,” said Craig Lowndes.

Earlier this year General Motors announced it would pull out of right-hand-drive markets by the end of 2020.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team will be back on track for the resumption of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.