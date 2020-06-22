Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 22.
2018: Webber rules out any Bathurst campaign
Mark Webber has ruled out racing in either Bathurst enduro despite recounting how Roland Dane once offered him a Supercar test with an eye to a 1000 tilt.
2015: Determined Reynolds fighting contract pressures
Hidden Valley winner David Reynolds has revealed the extent of recent off-track efforts to improve his form and retain a seat at Prodrive Racing Australia beyond 2015.
2011: Denyer to lead reality TV Bathurst 1000 entry
Grant Denyer will lead a reality TV show-inspired, Kelly Racing-prepared entry in the Bathurst 1000 this year.
