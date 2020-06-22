NASCAR investigating noose found in Wallace’s garage

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage of Cup Series competitor Bubba Wallace.

In a statement released by NASCAR, the sporting body labelled the incident a “heinous act” and would do everything it could to find those responsible.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” the statement read.

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.

“We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.

“As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

The incident comes just a week after NASCAR banned Confederate flags and memorabilia from its events.

Wallace, the only African-American driver in NASCAR, recently wore a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt during pre-race preparations following the death of George Floyd.

He also raced a Chevrolet Camaro sporting the hashtag #BLACKLIVESMATTER.

The Richard Petty Motorsports driver has been outspoken during the social movement and led calls for the banning of the controversial flag.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he said.

“Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage.”

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, only NASCAR team members, track and safety workers, and officials are allowed to enter pit garages.

Wallace was to race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday (US time) but the race was delayed to Monday due to rain.