LATEST

VIDEO: Rookies reflect on S5000 test > View

NETWORK: Dirk Klynsmith Photography, Dirk Klynsmith > View

Australia back on draft 2021 WRC calendar > View

ON THIS DAY: June 21 > View

Ricciardo keen to be pushed by ‘ankle-biters’ > View

Zanardi’s condition remains serious > View

Crowds at Winton hinge on Supercars submission to government > View

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Graeme Crosby > View

VIDEO: The impact of Supercars' new pit stop rules > View

Meet Peter Hughes, the man behind HRT’s iconic liveries > View

ON THIS DAY: June 20 > View

Audi names replacement for axed Abt > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Rookies reflect on S5000 test

VIDEO: Rookies reflect on S5000 test

By

Sunday 21st June, 2020 - 12:27pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Nathan Herne, Cody Burcher, and Cooper Webster speak after testing S5000s at Phillip Island.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com