Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 21.

2014: Late effort earns Massa shock Austria pole

Felipe Massa surprised the Formula 1 paddock as he headed a Williams front row lock out in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

2011: Ash Cloud havoc for V8 drivers

The ash cloud that has caused air traffic chaos over Australia in the past week is still a thorn in the side of at least six V8 Supercar drivers.

2010: Fifth DJR Falcon added to its stable

Dick Johnson Racing has purchased another Ford Falcon FG chassis, making its collection of Triple Eight Engineering-built cars up to five.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.