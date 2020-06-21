Crowds at Winton hinge on Supercars submission to government

Supercars is awaiting guidance from the Victorian Government before making submissions in an effort to see crowds return at next month’s Winton event.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will return to racing at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28 without a crowd in attendance.

Restrictions have been put in place to mitigate the risk of a coronavirus outbreak and conform to the social distancing requirements set by the New South Wales Government.

Following the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint, Supercars will host the Truck Assist Winton event on July 18-19.

While Victoria is still battling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Supercars CEO Sean Seamer is hopeful that crowds may be able to return.

“We anticipate further clarity around what we will be able to do at Winton following some updated guidelines coming from the Victorian Government on Sunday night, or by Sunday night,” Seamer said during a recent media roundtable.

“Off the back of that, we will make a submission and a proposal for what we’d like to do at Winton.”

Recently the Australian Government announced up to 10,000 spectators will be allowed at sporting events from a yet to be confirmed date in July.

Venues capable of holding up to 40,000 people will be allowed to admit spectators up to 25 percent of its capacity. However, those events must be ticketed and seated.

Seamer said Supercars may have to take a different path to get spectators back to its events.

“The way that we’re approaching it with the government now, given that most of the regulations are dictated for sports and around stadia, which we don’t have, the way that we’re working through discussions with the governments is based on looking at adjacent industries to determine what we can and can’t do at the events,” he said.

“What I mean by that is; what the restrictions are for campgrounds so that we can apply those to our own camping.

“We’re looking at the restrictions around restaurants and bars so that we can apply that to corporate.

“Then we’re looking at what the social distancing guidelines are to be able to apply that to general admission and park and view where relevant.”

While most states have sought to ease restrictions, Victoria has had to tighten its rules following a spike in coronavirus cases.

From 23:59 on June 21, the State Government will limit the number of visitors allowed in a home to five. People will still be able to meet in groups of up to 10 people outdoors.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship recommences with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint on June 27-28.

Truck Assist Winton takes place on July 18-19 and will be the second round since the coronavirus pandemic struck.