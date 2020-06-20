LATEST

WHERE ARE THEY NOW: Graeme Crosby > View

VIDEO: The impact of Supercars' new pit stop rules > View

Meet Peter Hughes, the man behind HRT’s iconic liveries > View

ON THIS DAY: June 20 > View

Audi names replacement for axed Abt > View

Formula E’s provisional 2020/21 calendar released > View

Asian Le Mans to return to The Bend > View

Mercedes hoping to take significant updates to Austria > View

VIDEO: Perkins reviews the S5000 > View

Zanardi in intensive care after handbike accident > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner and Kelly talk changes to Supercars > View

Ricciardo: ‘Egos will get in the way’ when F1 returns > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: The impact of Supercars’ new pit stop rules

VIDEO: The impact of Supercars’ new pit stop rules

By

Saturday 20th June, 2020 - 2:02pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Shell V-Power Racing Team Manager Ben Croke explains the impact which Supercars’ new personnel and pit stop rules will have at next weekend’s BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com