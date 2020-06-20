LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 20

Saturday 20th June, 2020 - 12:44pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 20.

2015: Lowndes collects 100th V8 Supercars win

Craig Lowndes made the best of another dramatic sprint at Hidden Valley to record his 100th career V8 Supercars Championship race win.

2016: Webber: We are all feeling for Toyota today

Factory Porsche driver Mark Webber has echoed the sentiments of rival teams by showing unbridled compassion for Toyota in the wake of its crippling last lap defeat in the Le Mans 24 Hour.

2014: ‘Dumb’ Darwin tyre allocation frustrates teams

Tyre management will be more crucial than ever at Hidden Valley this weekend thanks to an extremely limited allocation that’s been slammed as “dumb” by five-time champion Jamie Whincup.

