Supercars plans to bring back omitted events in 2021

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer says plans are in place to see the championship race at events omitted from the latest round of calendar revisions in 2021.

The Bend, Gold Coast, and Newcastle have all been scratched from the newly revised 2020 calendar as well as the sole overseas event in New Zealand.

In a statement today, Supercars said the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic “are beyond the reasonable control” of the organisation.

The second round of calendar revisions will see the championship conclude in 2020 at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights.

Supercars has confirmed it plans to release the 2021 calendar in October.

“As was the plan for 2020 before COVID setbacks, we envisage the 2021 calendar to include a break over winter months,” said Seamer.

“These are challenging times for all sport, which is why we have had to remain flexible with our calendar arrangements and make significant changes to support key stakeholders.

“In 2021 we plan to return to New Zealand, The Bend and street circuits.

“Our goal now is to make sure that we deliver some amazing racing over the rest of the 2020 championship.”

While the sprint event set to take place at Mount Panorama has also been cut from the 2020 calendar, Speedcafe.com understands Supercars is still a chance of racing at the event.

It may come to fruition with global travel restrictions showing no sign of letting up, which could see the Bathurst 12 Hour cancelled and a replacement act needed.

The 12 Hour is promoted by Supercars and takes place in early February next year.