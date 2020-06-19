Stage set for pivotal Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries round

Jobe Stewart can take a giant step towards the title with a solid result in tonight’s penultimate round of the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented Kincrome Tools at Daytona.

Competitors will tackle the iconic speedway’s road course in night time conditions, akin to how IMSA’s 24 Hours of Daytona runs around the clock.

The live stream on Speedcafe.com will commence with qualifying for Round 5 this evening at 18:30 AEST, before race start at 19:00 AEST.

Stewart, who is affiliated with Supercars outfit Erebus Motorsport, won the first two races of the season and enjoys a 98-point lead over Paul Auditore, while Jackson Souslin Harlow is 51.5 points further back.

With 150 points on offer to the winner tonight and 225 at Mount Panorama in a fortnight’s time, Stewart has the opportunity to build a sizeable advantage to take into the season finale.

Also up for grabs for the winner of tonight’s 90-minute affair is a 400CCA multi-function jump starter and two-drawer workshop creeper seat, thanks to proud sponsor, Kincrome Tools.

Log back on to Speedcafe.com from 18:30 AEST to watch the live stream

Championship points Top 10