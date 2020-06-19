LATEST

Stage set for pivotal Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries round > View

Seamer responds to The Bend cancellation criticism > View

Revised Courtney livery revealed in new renders > View

Bathurst finale on new Carrera Cup calendar > View

Petrucci meets with KTM for contract talks > View

Fox Sports confirms commentary line-up for Sydney > View

Longer repair times mean F1 drivers will have to be more careful > View

Australian GT locks in season-opener > View

Shahin: Supercars owes South Australia ‘big apology’ > View

Motorsport Australia hopeful of crowds for SMP Championships event > View

DOWNLOAD: Revised 2020 Supercars Championship calendar > View

Davison's Cup debut postponed due to NASCAR backtrack > View

Home » News » eSports » Stage set for pivotal Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries round

Stage set for pivotal Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries round

By

Friday 19th June, 2020 - 4:43pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Round 5 of the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented by Kincrome Tools takes place at Daytona

Jobe Stewart can take a giant step towards the title with a solid result in tonight’s penultimate round of the Speedcafe.com GT3 Eseries, presented Kincrome Tools at Daytona.

Competitors will tackle the iconic speedway’s road course in night time conditions, akin to how IMSA’s 24 Hours of Daytona runs around the clock.

The live stream on Speedcafe.com will commence with qualifying for Round 5 this evening at 18:30 AEST, before race start at 19:00 AEST.

Stewart, who is affiliated with Supercars outfit Erebus Motorsport, won the first two races of the season and enjoys a 98-point lead over Paul Auditore, while Jackson Souslin Harlow is 51.5 points further back.

With 150 points on offer to the winner tonight and 225 at Mount Panorama in a fortnight’s time, Stewart has the opportunity to build a sizeable advantage to take into the season finale.

Also up for grabs for the winner of tonight’s 90-minute affair is a 400CCA multi-function jump starter and two-drawer workshop creeper seat, thanks to proud sponsor, Kincrome Tools.

Log back on to Speedcafe.com from 18:30 AEST to watch the live stream

Championship points Top 10

Pos Driver Pts
1 Jobe Stewart 581.5
2 Paul Auditore 483.5
3 Jackson Souslin Harlow 432
4 Kayne Thornhill 418.5
5 Jack G Boyd 378.5
6 Reece Cohen 368
7 Kobi Williams 323
8 Geoff Connell 299
9 Shane van Gisbergen 294
10 Blake Purdie 275

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com