Revised Courtney livery revealed in new renders

New renders have emerged of James Courtney’s Boost Mobile-backed Ford Mustang that he’ll race in his Virgin Australia Supercars Championship return.
Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton shared the images across social media, revealing an updated livery from a previously teased design.
The render now shows the Ford Mustang dressed with additional Boost Mobile backing on the rear quarter panels.
Courtney returns to Supercars after missing the ill-fated Melbourne 400, joining Tickford Racing having departed Team Sydney following the season-opening Adelaide 500.
The finalised Courtney livery is expected to be officially revealed early next week.
The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returns on June 27-28 with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.
