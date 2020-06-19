Revised Courtney livery revealed in new renders

New renders have emerged of James Courtney’s Boost Mobile-backed Ford Mustang that he’ll race in his Virgin Australia Supercars Championship return.

Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton shared the images across social media, revealing an updated livery from a previously teased design.

The render now shows the Ford Mustang dressed with additional Boost Mobile backing on the rear quarter panels.

Courtney returns to Supercars after missing the ill-fated Melbourne 400, joining Tickford Racing having departed Team Sydney following the season-opening Adelaide 500.

The finalised Courtney livery is expected to be officially revealed early next week.

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship returns on June 27-28 with the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.