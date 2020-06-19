LATEST

Petrucci meets with KTM for contract talks > View

Fox Sports confirms commentary line-up for Sydney > View

Longer repair times mean F1 drivers will have to be more careful > View

Australian GT locks in season-opener > View

Shahin: Supercars owes South Australia ‘big apology’ > View

Motorsport Australia hopeful of crowds for SMP Championships event > View

DOWNLOAD: Revised 2020 Supercars Championship calendar > View

Davison's Cup debut postponed due to NASCAR backtrack > View

Supercars plans to bring back omitted events in 2021 > View

Supercars confirms changes to 2020 calendar > View

Masi: 'Everything is going to be different' in F1 return > View

Sandown to replace The Bend in revised 2020 Supercars calendar > View

Home » News » Bikes » Petrucci meets with KTM for contract talks

Petrucci meets with KTM for contract talks

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 19th June, 2020 - 1:32pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Danilo Petrucci pic: MotoGP.com

Outgoing Ducati Team rider Danilo Petrucci has met with KTM regarding a possible move to the Austrian marque in 2021.

The Italian has effectively lost his seat at Ducati’s factory team to Jack Miller while current KTM rider Pol Espargaro appears on his way to Honda.

Espargaro’s departure has not yet been confirmed but Petrucci’s manager, Alberto Vergani, is upbeat after initial discussions at KTM’s Mattighofen headquarters on Wednesday (local time).

“We had a nice trip to Austria,” Vergani told Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It was a very positive meeting. We started talking around noon and finished after 7pm.

“We said a lot of things in those seven hours. We visited the racing department in Munderfing and the first word that comes to mind is: shocking.”

There will, however, not necessarily be a swift resolution to the talks, given the situation involving Espargaro, KTM, and Honda.

“(Pit) Beirer (Head of Motorsport) and (Mike) Leitner (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager) will now have to report to (Stefan) Pierer (KTM CEO), who was absent, but it seems we are in good shape,” explained Vergani.

“In any case, there is no urgency, neither on their part – they must unravel the Espargaro question – nor on our part.

“But they wanted to know us and I would say we started off on the right foot.”

Should Espargaro defect to the Repsol Honda Team, he would take the place of 2020 MotoGP rookie Alex Marquez, who would reportedly move to Honda satellite team LCR.

MotoGP returns with the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez on July 17-19.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com