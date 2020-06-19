Perkins cuts first S5000 laps

Jack Perkins has driven an S5000 for the first time at today’s young driver evaluation day at Phillip Island.

Perkins, who will be part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships broadcast team this year, completed 10 laps in James Golding’s Garry Rogers Motorsport-run car.

It marked a reunification of sorts with GRM for the driver who contested Supercars’ Pirtek Enduro Cup with the squad in 2012 and 2013.

“I just had a chance to drive an S5000 around Phillip Island and it was an incredible experience,” said Perkins.

“Thanks to Garry and Barry Rogers who invited me down, I dragged out an old GRM race suit for the occasion, and it was great to be racing again post COVID-19.

“The car itself was fantastic to drive. The engine power and delivery was better than I expected, it had a lot more power than I thought it would but even the steering and the brake feel of the car.

“It’s a testament to everyone at GRM who have done a fantastic job putting all these cars together.

“I’m going to have to ask Garry and Barry if I can have another drive because I really enjoyed that one and I want to go faster next time.”

The VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship is finally set to race for the first time in 2020 at Sydney Motorsport Park’s Motorsport Australia Championships meeting on August 15-16, where it is hoped that crowds will be allowed.