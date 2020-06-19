Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 19.
2016: Holdsworth hospitalised following Race 13 crash
Lee Holdsworth has been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital following a crash on the opening lap of Race 13 at Hidden Valley.
2017: Gordon to appear in court after Super Trucks incident
Robby Gordon is set to appear in a Darwin court today after being charged with dangerous driving following a Super Truck hooning incident in the Northern Territory city, Speedcafe.com has learned.
2011: Craig Lowndes cops $10,000 fine for burnout
TeamVodafone’s Craig Lowndes has been handed a $10,000 fine following a post-race celebration burnout after today’s race at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.
CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]