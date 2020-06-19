LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 19

Friday 19th June, 2020 - 12:00pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 19.

2016: Holdsworth hospitalised following Race 13 crash

Lee Holdsworth has been taken to Royal Darwin Hospital following a crash on the opening lap of Race 13 at Hidden Valley.

2017: Gordon to appear in court after Super Trucks incident

Robby Gordon is set to appear in a Darwin court today after being charged with dangerous driving following a Super Truck hooning incident in the Northern Territory city, Speedcafe.com has learned.

2011: Craig Lowndes cops $10,000 fine for burnout

TeamVodafone’s Craig Lowndes has been handed a $10,000 fine following a post-race celebration burnout after today’s race at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

