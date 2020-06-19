LATEST

Home » News » Supercars » Fox Sports confirms commentary line-up for Sydney

Fox Sports confirms commentary line-up for Sydney

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 19th June, 2020 - 1:02pm

Fox Sports has confirmed its commentary line-up for the resumption of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Jess Yates will be joined by Neil Crompton, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, and Mark Larkham.

Pit lane reporters Riana Crehan and Greg Murphy have been omitted from the line-up due to coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier this month Murphy told Speedcafe.com he hoped to return to Australia soon.

Fox Sports, Foxtel Go, Foxtel Now, and Kayo will carry coverage of the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint on June 27-28.

Yates, Crompton, and Skaife will preview the season resumption with Supercars Sidetracked on June 22 with Supercars Trackside set to return on June 28 at the conclusion of proceedings.

