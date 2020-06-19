LATEST

DOWNLOAD: Revised 2020 Supercars Championship calendar > View

Davison's Cup debut postponed due to NASCAR backtrack > View

Supercars plans to bring back omitted events in 2021 > View

Supercars confirms changes to 2020 calendar > View

Masi: 'Everything is going to be different' in F1 return > View

Sandown to replace The Bend in revised 2020 Supercars calendar > View

VIDEO: Stroll takes to Silverstone in F1 test > View

BUCKET LIST: Porsche Track Experience, Mount Cotton & Queensland Raceway > View

GALLERY: Porsche Track Experience > View

ON THIS DAY: June 18 > View

Whincup’s 500th Supercars start ‘something to be really proud of’ > View

Davison ready for ‘damn crazy’ Talladega challenge > View

Home » News » General » DOWNLOAD: Revised 2020 Supercars Championship calendar

DOWNLOAD: Revised 2020 Supercars Championship calendar

By

Friday 19th June, 2020 - 10:02am

Share:

LinkedIn

Download the revised Virgin Australia Supercars Championship calendar for the 2020 season.

CLICK HERE to download the calendar.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com