Davison’s Cup debut postponed due to NASCAR backtrack

NASCAR has revoked permission for James Davison to race at Talladega, with his Cup Series debut to now come a week later in the Pocono double-header.

The about-turn has occurred because there is no practice or even qualifying this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Davison himself, who has not raced a full-blown stock car on an oval before, had told Speedcafe.com that the challenge would “pretty damn crazy” but felt ready given how many times he has entered races with very little preparation.

He has now announced on Twitter, “I have been contacted by NASCAR and informed that although I was previously approved to race, they had to reconsider their position on Superspeedways, given there won’t be practice prior to Sunday’s race at Talladega.

“I was pumped about the opportunity to take the green flag, however I fully understand and appreciate NASCAR’s position.

“I’m approved to race next weekend at Pocono and equally thrilled to make my series debut there.”

Davison is not a complete superspeedway novice, having started five Indianapolis 500s and finished a career-best 12th last year from as far as two laps down.

He has confirmed to Speedcafe.com that he is indeed set to tackle both races at Pocono, on June 27-28 (local time).

BJ McLeod will instead drive the Spire Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend.