VIDEO: Stroll takes to Silverstone in F1 test

Watch Racing Point driver Lance Stroll complete his first flying laps at Silverstone since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.
📂 File under: Things you love to see 😍@lance_stroll and the RP20 back in action at @SilverstoneUK! 😆#F1 pic.twitter.com/Rebs1YUYSO
— BWT Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) June 17, 2020
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]