Racing to return to Wanneroo this weekend

Racing is set to return to Wanneroo Raceway this weekend as the WA Sporting Car Club hosts just its second race meeting of 2020.

The event will be the first at the venue since the COVID-19 lockdown, and will run in accordance with Motosport Australia’s Return To Race guidelines.

That will see restrictions in place to ensure officials and competitors remain safe with social distancing measures in place and no trophy ceremony.

Personnel will also be limited with each entry permitted the driver and one crew member.

“We’ve had to work out ways our flag marshals can do their jobs yet remain in compliance with distancing requirements — in some cases we’ve been fortunate to have flag teams who are family members, which means they can be inside the same flag position,” said Peter Dyball, WASCC Chair of the Competition and Events Committee.

“The race meeting starts with the drivers briefing at 07:30 and while this is usually uneventful, the drivers briefing is normally conducted in our WASCC clubhouse.

“However, for this event it will be conducted over the track PA system, with drivers standing outside their carports or garages.

“All of these procedures are part of a COVID-19 Safety Plan and Venue Management Plan we’ve prepared for the event.”

The event will see a total of six categories on track with Formula Ford joined by Excel Cup, Historic Touring Cars, Improved Production Cars, Formula Vee, and Saloon Cars.

At total of 130 competitors are expected to take to the circuit in what will be a spectator-free event.