LATEST

ON THIS DAY: June 18 > View

Whincup’s 500th Supercars start ‘something to be really proud of’ > View

Davison ready for ‘damn crazy’ Talladega challenge > View

VIDEO: Heimgartner tries his hand at truck driving > View

Racing to return to Wanneroo this weekend > View

Steiner hopes F1 teams continue co-operation > View

Brawn: Financial rules key to manufacturer involvement in F1 > View

Racing Point completes track running with 2020 car > View

McLaughlin: Success at Sydney starts in the workshop > View

Formula E to finish season with six races in Berlin > View

VIDEO: Developing a new British Touring Car > View

Australia’s borders likely to be closed until 2021 > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: June 18

ON THIS DAY: June 18

Thursday 18th June, 2020 - 2:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 18.

2016: Caruso breaks win drought in Darwin opener

Nissan’s Michael Caruso became the 10th different winner of the 2016 Supercars season after pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen fell foul of a restart penalty.

2017: Police investigating Super Trucks hooning incident

Police are understood to have impounded a Stadium Super Truck competing at this weekend’s CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown after it was caught hooning through Darwin city’s entertainment precinct.

2011: Whincup amused by restart mayhem

Jamie Whincup says he was amused by the restart fracas that turned Race 12 of the V8 Supercars Championship on its head this afternoon at Hidden Valley Raceway.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com