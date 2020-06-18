Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, June 18.

2016: Caruso breaks win drought in Darwin opener

Nissan’s Michael Caruso became the 10th different winner of the 2016 Supercars season after pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen fell foul of a restart penalty.

2017: Police investigating Super Trucks hooning incident

Police are understood to have impounded a Stadium Super Truck competing at this weekend’s CrownBet Darwin Triple Crown after it was caught hooning through Darwin city’s entertainment precinct.

2011: Whincup amused by restart mayhem

Jamie Whincup says he was amused by the restart fracas that turned Race 12 of the V8 Supercars Championship on its head this afternoon at Hidden Valley Raceway.

