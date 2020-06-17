VIDEO: How a Kiwi mechanic made it to F1 with Mercedes

From highschool leaver at 15 years old to 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning mechanic, Kiwi Peter Hodgkinson has spent 20 years in F1 through the highs and lows with BAR, Honda, Brawn, and Mercedes.
