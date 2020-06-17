Take a look at what goes into the development of a British Touring Car with Motorbase Performance and its new-for-2020 Ford Focuses.
VIDEO: Developing a new British Touring Car > View
Australia’s borders likely to be closed until 2021 > View
VIDEO: How a Kiwi mechanic made it to F1 with Mercedes > View
McLaughlin says ‘slim’ chance of IndyCar debut in 2020 > View
Supercars announces Sydney SuperSprint naming rights sponsor > View
Bathurst visit on new Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar > View
KTM not giving up on keeping Espargaro > View
James Davison lands NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega > View
Ricciardo completes test day ahead of F1 return > View
MSR confirms Kostecki for Sydney Motorsport Park > View
Perkins Commodore among first entries for Holden Bathurst Revival > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]