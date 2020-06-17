Supercars announces Sydney SuperSprint naming rights sponsor

Supercars has announced its naming rights sponsor for the first event back since the coronavirus pandemic struck set to take place at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The forthcoming round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship will be known as the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

Earlier this year it was announced BP Ultimate would be the official fuel supplier for the category.

“BP is delighted to take naming rights to Supercars’ highly anticipated return to racing event, the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint,” said Adam Arnold, BP Ultimate General Manager of Marketing and Innovation.

“The event provides BP an exciting opportunity to help engage all those passionate racing fans around Australia who have been waiting patiently for on track racing to recommence.”

Supercars General Manager – Commercial, Jamie Black added, “We’re delighted BP has extended its partnership with Supercars and will be the naming rights partner of the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

“This event is significant for our category and our sponsors. Fans around the world will be tuning in to see our return to racing.

“To have an industry leader on board, continuing to support our sport as the naming rights partner of this event is great news.”

The BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint takes place on June 27-28.