Ricciardo completes test day ahead of F1 return

Ricciardo completes test day ahead of F1 return

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 17th June, 2020 - 8:41am

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has completed a day of testing at the Red Bull Ring ahead of Formula 1’s competitive return at the Austrian circuit next month.

Ricciardo logged 115 laps, equating to almost 500km, on the first day of the Renault F1 Team’s private test.

Like Mercedes, Renault has opted to take advantage of the Testing of Previous Cars regulation to get in two days of running in a 2018-spec car.

Esteban Ocon is set to get behind the wheel of the R.S.18, which is wearing the Anglo-French squad’s black test livery, on Wednesday (local time).

The outing represents each driver’s first F1 mileage since pre-season in February, but also gives the wider team an opportunity to practice the various coronavirus-related protocols which will be in place when they return for the first two grands prix of the season.

The Austrian Grand Prix will take place on July 3-5, and the Styria Grand Prix on July 10-12.

