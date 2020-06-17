Kiely appointed Erebus Motorsport Managing Director

Erebus Motorsport has appointed Shannel Kiely, current General Manager of Communications, as its new Managing Director.

Kiely recently racked up four years with the team and will continue in her communications role as well as the new Managing Director.

The position has been created by team CEO Barry Ryan in the wake of the new Erebus Garage project in an effort to spread the day-to-day load.

“Shannen has shown over the years that she can handle the job,” Erebus Motorsport Team Owner Betty Klimenko said.

“She’s been a key member in our team and demonstrated leadership and capabilities across

multiple facets of the business.

“Shannen has handled a lot of the commercial aspects of the business on her own for many years.

“She helped put in place the programs for many aspects of Erebus, so she has earned the position on her own merits, her work ethic and her commitment to the team.”

Ryan echoed Klimenko’s sentiments, commenting, “Shannen is someone who is not afraid to take on any task and does not need to be pushed to work hard.

“Shannen is exceptional and passionate about her current role and I know that giving Shannen more authority to make the harder and bigger decisions will assist Betty and myself to focus on the core business and its growth.

“As a team, we are all taking on more than normal to ensure we get through these tough times and having the best and the most pro-active people in these important roles will keep our team strong and future proof it.”

Kiely has previously been employed by Walkinshaw Andretti United (then Walkinshaw Racing) and the now-defunct Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport.

In 2016 she joined Erebus Motorsport as its Public Relations and Media Manager.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence from Betty and Barry and I want to thank them both for having faith in me to do the job,” said Kiely.

“I have grown with the team since we started in Melbourne and have been involved in many different facets of the business and it’s something I’ve taken great pride in.

“We have built a reputation and a brand we are very proud of and I look forward to what lies ahead.

“I still have a lot to learn, but we have a great supportive team, so I know I have the backing of everyone which will make the transition a lot easier.

“I didn’t think I would take on a role like this at 27, but I am so excited about the future of Erebus and all the opportunities and big plans ahead.’’

Erebus Motorsport will return to racing next weekend with the resumption of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.