James Davison lands NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

James Davison is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega this weekend.

Spire Motorsports has announced that the Melburnian will pilot its #77 Chevrolet for the 500-mile affair.

Davison has four NASCAR races under his belt, but all at Xfinity Series (second tier) level on two different road courses.

He has twice finished in the top 10 in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, picking up a fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2017 and an eighth at Road America in 2018 having briefly led.

While the 33-year-old has no NASCAR experience on an oval, Davison has five Indianapolis 500 starts to his name.

His best result at the Brickyard is a 12th last year despite dropping two laps off the pace after being turned around by Helio Castroneves in pit lane.

Spire Motorsports has one win at the top level of NASCAR, when Justin Haley prevailed in a rain-shortened mid-season encounter at Daytona last year.

The Cup Series’ 188-lap race around Talladega Superspeedway takes place on Monday morning from 05:00 AEST.