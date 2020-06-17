LATEST

James Davison lands NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega > View

Ricciardo completes test day ahead of F1 return > View

MSR confirms Kostecki for Sydney Motorsport Park > View

Perkins Commodore among first entries for Holden Bathurst Revival > View

Kiely appointed Erebus Motorsport Managing Director > View

Two more named for S5000 young driver evaluation > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin, Coulthard preview Sydney SuperSprint challenges > View

Supercars set to promote Winton event > View

Kanaan pays tribute to ex-Supercars Commission chairman Horne > View

DJRTP duo back ‘grassroots’ technical changes to Supercars > View

Mercedes engine boss to step down > View

Benalla Auto Club pays tribute to late medical officer > View

Home » News » NASCAR » James Davison lands NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

James Davison lands NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega

Daniel Herrero

By

Wednesday 17th June, 2020 - 9:33am

Share:

LinkedIn

James Davison

James Davison is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Talladega this weekend.

Spire Motorsports has announced that the Melburnian will pilot its #77 Chevrolet for the 500-mile affair.

Davison has four NASCAR races under his belt, but all at Xfinity Series (second tier) level on two different road courses.

He has twice finished in the top 10 in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, picking up a fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2017 and an eighth at Road America in 2018 having briefly led.

While the 33-year-old has no NASCAR experience on an oval, Davison has five Indianapolis 500 starts to his name.

His best result at the Brickyard is a 12th last year despite dropping two laps off the pace after being turned around by Helio Castroneves in pit lane.

Spire Motorsports has one win at the top level of NASCAR, when Justin Haley prevailed in a rain-shortened mid-season encounter at Daytona last year.

The Cup Series’ 188-lap race around Talladega Superspeedway takes place on Monday morning from 05:00 AEST.

More NASCAR News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com